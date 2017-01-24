(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Lipizzaner III exercise: weapon qualification with M240B machine gun. [Image 7 of 7]

    Lipizzaner III exercise: weapon qualification with M240B machine gun.

    POSTOJNA, SLOVENIA

    01.24.2017

    Photo by Antonio Bedin 

    Training Support Activity Europe

    U.S. Army paratroopers from the 173rd Brigade Support Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade conduct weapon qualification with a Humvee-mounted M240B machine gun during exercise Lipizzaner III in Bac, Slovenia, on Jan. 24, 2017. Lipizzaner is a combined squad-level training exercise in preparation for platoon evaluation, and to validate battalion-level deployment procedures. (U.S. Army photo by Visual Information Specialist Antonio Bedin/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2017
    Date Posted: 01.26.2017 18:16
    Photo ID: 3125157
    VIRIN: 161103-A-YG900-650
    Resolution: 2248x1500
    Size: 3.14 MB
    Location: POSTOJNA, SI 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lipizzaner III exercise: weapon qualification with M240B machine gun. [Image 1 of 7], by Antonio Bedin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    NATO
    Italy
    TSC
    173rd Airborne Brigade
    M240B machine gun
    Bac
    173rd Brigade Support Battalion
    U.S. Army
    1st Battalion
    U.S.A.
    Army
    503rd Infantry Regiment
    Slovenia
    U.S. paratroopers
    Photolab Vicenza
    Antonio Bedin
    Juliet Drop Zone
    TSC Italy
    Massimo Bovo
    Night Airborne Operation
    the 54th Brigade Engineer Battalion
    Humvee-mounted
    LipizzanerIII

