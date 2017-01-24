U.S. Army paratroopers from the 173rd Brigade Support Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade conduct weapon qualification with a Humvee-mounted M240B machine gun during exercise Lipizzaner III in Bac, Slovenia, on Jan. 24, 2017. Lipizzaner is a combined squad-level training exercise in preparation for platoon evaluation, and to validate battalion-level deployment procedures. (U.S. Army photo by Visual Information Specialist Antonio Bedin/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2017 18:16
|Photo ID:
|3125157
|VIRIN:
|161103-A-YG900-650
|Resolution:
|2248x1500
|Size:
|3.14 MB
|Location:
|POSTOJNA, SI
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Lipizzaner III exercise: weapon qualification with M240B machine gun. [Image 1 of 7], by Antonio Bedin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT