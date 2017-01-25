An instructor assigned to the DeGlooper Air Assault School, XVIII Airborne Corps examines the cargo pockets of students before rappelling to prevent injury during an Air Assault certification on at Fort Bragg, N.C., Jan. 26. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Steven Galimore)

Date Taken: 01.25.2017 Date Posted: 01.26.2017 Location: FAYETTEVILLE, NC, US This work, Pocket Check, by SGT Steven Galimore, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.