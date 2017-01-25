I Can't Quit

Four students from the DeGlooper Air Assault School, XVIII Airborne Corps descend as they rappel from a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter assigned to 2nd Assault Helicopter Battalion, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade at Fort Bragg, N.C., Jan. 26. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Steven Galimore)

