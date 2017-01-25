(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    I Can't Quit [Image 3 of 7]

    I Can't Quit

    FAYETTEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Steven Galimore 

    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    Four students from the DeGlooper Air Assault School, XVIII Airborne Corps descend as they rappel from a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter assigned to 2nd Assault Helicopter Battalion, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade at Fort Bragg, N.C., Jan. 26. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Steven Galimore)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2017
    Date Posted: 01.26.2017 16:50
    Photo ID: 3125082
    VIRIN: 170125-A-TD846-2229
    Resolution: 5166x3444
    Size: 1.33 MB
    Location: FAYETTEVILLE, NC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, I Can't Quit [Image 1 of 7], by SGT Steven Galimore, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Hurry Up and Wait
    Pocket Check
    I Can't Quit
    Here comes the ground
    No Pressure
    Observation
    Hands Up

    Department of Defense
    82nd Airborne Division
    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade
    Communicate
    Army Aviation
    UH-60 Black Hawk
    Mission Readiness
    Soldiers
    U.S. Army
    XVIII Airborne Corps
    Maintainers
    Fort Bragg N.C.
    Fight Tonight
    Army Air Assault
    Army Photo Frontline
    Win Tomorrows Fight
    Amy Readiness
    DeGlooper Air Assault School

