Students with the DeGlooper Air Assault School, XVIII Airborne Corps maintain three points of contact before rappelling from a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter on Fort Bragg, N.C., Jan. 26. Air Assault training focuses on the dexterity of rappelling techniques that involve intense concentration and a commitment to safety. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Steven Galimore)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.25.2017 Date Posted: 01.26.2017 16:50 Photo ID: 3125081 VIRIN: 170125-A-TD846-2251 Resolution: 4344x2896 Size: 1.03 MB Location: FAYETTEVILLE, NC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Here comes the ground [Image 1 of 7], by SGT Steven Galimore, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.