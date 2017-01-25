Students with the DeGlooper Air Assault School, XVIII Airborne Corps maintain three points of contact before rappelling from a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter on Fort Bragg, N.C., Jan. 26. Air Assault training focuses on the dexterity of rappelling techniques that involve intense concentration and a commitment to safety. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Steven Galimore)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2017 16:50
|Photo ID:
|3125081
|VIRIN:
|170125-A-TD846-2251
|Resolution:
|4344x2896
|Size:
|1.03 MB
|Location:
|FAYETTEVILLE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Here comes the ground [Image 1 of 7], by SGT Steven Galimore, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
