Instructors from the DeGlooper Air Assault School, XVIII Airborne Corps, inspect students before rappelling from a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter assigned to 2nd Assault Helicopter Battalion, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade at Fort Bragg, N.C., Jan. 26. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Steven Galimore)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2017 16:50
|Photo ID:
|3125077
|VIRIN:
|170125-A-TD846-2134
|Resolution:
|5154x3436
|Size:
|1.5 MB
|Location:
|FAYETTEVILLE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Hands Up [Image 1 of 7], by SGT Steven Galimore, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
