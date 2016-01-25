(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coast Guard units conduct helo ops in Elliott Bay, Wash.

    Coast Guard units conduct helo ops in Elliott Bay, Wash.

    SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2016

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Logan Kellogg 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    A 45-foot Response Boat-Medium from Coast Guard Station Seattle and an MH-65 dolphin helicopter from Coast Guard Air Station Port Angeles conduct hoisting training on Jan. 25, 2016, near Elliott Bay, Wash. Crews from both units conduct weekly training to ensure they remain proficient at hoisting and medical evacuations. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Logan Kellogg.

    Date Taken: 01.25.2016
    Date Posted: 01.26.2017
    Photo ID: 3125067
    VIRIN: 160125-G-WA659-014
    Resolution: 3706x2751
    Size: 4.8 MB
    Location: SEATTLE, WA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard units conduct helo ops in Elliott Bay, Wash., by PO2 Logan Kellogg, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Seattle
    Coast Guard
    Washington
    Helicopter
    Training
    Station Seattle
    Air Station Port Angeles
    Elliott Bay

  Validate Your Account to Download
  Register/Login to Download
  Download Photo
  Download Gallery
  Add to My Downloads
  Create TinyURL
  Connect to Placements
  Add to Playlist
  Add Gallery to Playlist
  Distribute Photo
  Distribute Gallery
  Schedule Social Post
  Edit Photo

