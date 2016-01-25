A 45-foot Response Boat-Medium from Coast Guard Station Seattle and an MH-65 dolphin helicopter from Coast Guard Air Station Port Angeles conduct hoisting training on Jan. 25, 2016, near Elliott Bay, Wash. Crews from both units conduct weekly training to ensure they remain proficient at hoisting and medical evacuations. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Logan Kellogg.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.25.2016 Date Posted: 01.26.2017 16:28 Photo ID: 3125067 VIRIN: 160125-G-WA659-014 Resolution: 3706x2751 Size: 4.8 MB Location: SEATTLE, WA, US Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard units conduct helo ops in Elliott Bay, Wash., by PO2 Logan Kellogg, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.