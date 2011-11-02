A Culver PQ-14A 'Cadet,' serial number 45-59043, wearing a bright red aerial target paint scheme and still in flyable condition shown on static display at an event in California in 2001. Courtesy photo Jay Beckman / Crosswind Images
This work, Culver PQ-14 [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Tinker Celebrates 75 Years: Culver PQ-14 Cadet aircraft profile
