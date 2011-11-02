(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Culver PQ-14

    Culver PQ-14

    OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2011

    Courtesy Photo

    72nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    A Culver PQ-14A 'Cadet,' serial number 45-59043, wearing a bright red aerial target paint scheme and still in flyable condition shown on static display at an event in California in 2001. Courtesy photo Jay Beckman / Crosswind Images

    Date Taken: 02.11.2011
    Date Posted: 01.26.2017 16:29
    Photo ID: 3125064
    VIRIN: 170126-F-VV898-435
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 1.25 MB
    Location: OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Culver PQ-14 [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Culver PQ-14
    PQ-14A &quot;Cadet&quot;

    Tinker Celebrates 75 Years: Culver PQ-14 Cadet aircraft profile

    #Tinker75

    • LEAVE A COMMENT