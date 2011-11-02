A Culver PQ-14A 'Cadet,' serial number 45-59043, wearing a bright red aerial target paint scheme and still in flyable condition shown on static display at an event in California in 2001. Courtesy photo Jay Beckman / Crosswind Images

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.11.2011 Date Posted: 01.26.2017 16:29 Photo ID: 3125064 VIRIN: 170126-F-VV898-435 Resolution: 1800x1200 Size: 1.25 MB Location: OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Culver PQ-14 [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.