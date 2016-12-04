(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    160412-Z-DJ352-011

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2016

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Phil Fountain 

    149th Fighter Wing (Texas Air National Guard)

    Col. Bradly Glenn (center), Air National Guard advisor to the U.S. Air Force’s Air Education and Training Command A2/3/10 at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, visits with Col. Michael Reid (left), vice commander of the 149th Fighter Wing, Texas Air National Guard, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, April 12, 2016. The 149th Fighter Wing is headquartered at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, and is currently operating at Luke while San Antonio’s Kelly Field undergoes runway repairs. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Phil Fountain)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 160412-Z-DJ352-011, by 2nd Lt. Phil Fountain, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Luke Air Force Base
    Texas Air National Guard
    Joint Base San Antonio
    Kelly Field
    149th Fighter Wing
    TXANG
    Texas Military Department
    TMD

