160412-Z-DJ352-011

Col. Bradly Glenn (center), Air National Guard advisor to the U.S. Air Force’s Air Education and Training Command A2/3/10 at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas, visits with Col. Michael Reid (left), vice commander of the 149th Fighter Wing, Texas Air National Guard, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, April 12, 2016. The 149th Fighter Wing is headquartered at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, and is currently operating at Luke while San Antonio’s Kelly Field undergoes runway repairs. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Phil Fountain)

