2nd MAW CG visits Fightertown

Col. Frank Latt, left, and his family welcome Brig. Gen. Matthew G. Glavy aboard
Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, Jan. 24. Glavy came to the air station to meet with
the family readiness officers of the squadrons in Marine Aircraft Group 31, and to
attend a family readiness forum. “The family Readiness officers are crucial to Marines
and their families,” said glavy. “They help Marines and their families while Marines are
either deployed or in garrison.” Glavy is the commanding officer of 2nd Marine Aircraft
Wing, and Latt is the future commanding officer of MAG 31.
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2017 13:32
|Location:
|BEAUFORT, SC, US
