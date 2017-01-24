(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2nd MAW CG visits Fightertown [Image 1 of 5]

    BEAUFORT, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Benjamin McDonald 

    Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort

    Col. Frank Latt, left, and his family welcome Brig. Gen. Matthew G. Glavy aboard
    Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, Jan. 24. Glavy came to the air station to meet with
    the family readiness officers of the squadrons in Marine Aircraft Group 31, and to
    attend a family readiness forum. “The family Readiness officers are crucial to Marines
    and their families,” said glavy. “They help Marines and their families while Marines are
    either deployed or in garrison.” Glavy is the commanding officer of 2nd Marine Aircraft
    Wing, and Latt is the future commanding officer of MAG 31.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd MAW CG visits Fightertown [Image 1 of 5], by LCpl Benjamin McDonald, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

