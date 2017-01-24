Brig. Gen. Matthew G. Glavy exits a C-12 Huron after
landing aboard Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, Jan.
24. Glavy came to the air station to meet with the family
readiness officers of the squadrons in Marine Aircraft
Group 31, and to attend a family readiness forum. “The
family Readiness officers are crucial to Marines and
their families,” said Glavy. “They help Marines and their
families while Marines are either deployed or in garrison.”
Glavy is the commanding officer of 2nd Marine
Aircraft Wing.
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2017 13:32
|Photo ID:
|3124730
|VIRIN:
|170124-M-SX452-099
|Resolution:
|2324x3486
|Size:
|864.61 KB
|Location:
|BEAUFORT, SC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 2nd MAW CG visits Fightertown [Image 1 of 5], by LCpl Benjamin McDonald, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
