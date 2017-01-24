Brig. Gen. Matthew G. Glavy exits a C-12 Huron after

landing aboard Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, Jan.

24. Glavy came to the air station to meet with the family

readiness officers of the squadrons in Marine Aircraft

Group 31, and to attend a family readiness forum. “The

family Readiness officers are crucial to Marines and

their families,” said Glavy. “They help Marines and their

families while Marines are either deployed or in garrison.”

Glavy is the commanding officer of 2nd Marine

Aircraft Wing.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.24.2017 Date Posted: 01.26.2017 13:32 Photo ID: 3124730 VIRIN: 170124-M-SX452-099 Resolution: 2324x3486 Size: 864.61 KB Location: BEAUFORT, SC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2nd MAW CG visits Fightertown [Image 1 of 5], by LCpl Benjamin McDonald, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.