    2nd MAW CG visits Fightertown [Image 3 of 5]

    2nd MAW CG visits Fightertown

    BEAUFORT, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Benjamin McDonald 

    Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort

    Col. Robert Cooper, Sgt. Maj. Derrick N. Mays,
    and Col. Peter D. Buck salute a C-12 Huron
    carrying Brig. Gen. Matthew G. Glavy aboard
    Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, Jan. 24.
    Glavy visited the air station to meet with the family
    readiness officers of the squadrons in Marine
    Aircraft Group 31 and to attend a family readiness
    forum. “It is always good to see Brigadier
    General Glavy,” said Cooper. “I get to show him
    the squadrons training and the F-35.” Cooper is
    the commanding officer of MAG-31, Mays is the
    sergeant major of MCAS Beaufort, and Buck is
    the commanding officer of MCAS Beaufort.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2017
    Date Posted: 01.26.2017 13:32
    Photo ID: 3124727
    VIRIN: 170124-M-SX452-088
    Resolution: 5031x3354
    Size: 2.56 MB
    Location: BEAUFORT, SC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd MAW CG visits Fightertown [Image 1 of 5], by LCpl Benjamin McDonald, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

