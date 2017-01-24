2nd MAW CG visits Fightertown

Col. Robert Cooper, Sgt. Maj. Derrick N. Mays,

and Col. Peter D. Buck salute a C-12 Huron

carrying Brig. Gen. Matthew G. Glavy aboard

Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, Jan. 24.

Glavy visited the air station to meet with the family

readiness officers of the squadrons in Marine

Aircraft Group 31 and to attend a family readiness

forum. “It is always good to see Brigadier

General Glavy,” said Cooper. “I get to show him

the squadrons training and the F-35.” Cooper is

the commanding officer of MAG-31, Mays is the

sergeant major of MCAS Beaufort, and Buck is

the commanding officer of MCAS Beaufort.

Date Taken: 01.24.2017 Location: BEAUFORT, SC, US