Col. Robert Cooper, Sgt. Maj. Derrick N. Mays,
and Col. Peter D. Buck salute a C-12 Huron
carrying Brig. Gen. Matthew G. Glavy aboard
Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, Jan. 24.
Glavy visited the air station to meet with the family
readiness officers of the squadrons in Marine
Aircraft Group 31 and to attend a family readiness
forum. “It is always good to see Brigadier
General Glavy,” said Cooper. “I get to show him
the squadrons training and the F-35.” Cooper is
the commanding officer of MAG-31, Mays is the
sergeant major of MCAS Beaufort, and Buck is
the commanding officer of MCAS Beaufort.
This work, 2nd MAW CG visits Fightertown [Image 1 of 5], by LCpl Benjamin McDonald, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
