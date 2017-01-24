Col. Robert Cooper, Sgt. Maj. Derrick N. Mays, and Col. Peter D. Buck watch as a
C-12 Huron taxis down the flight line carrying Brig. Gen. Matthew G. Glavy aboard
Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, Jan. 24. Glavy met with leaders and their families
to attend a family readiness forum. “It is good to see Glavy,” said Buck. “He gets to
see Marine Aircraft Group 31 and the outstanding Marines aboard the air station.”
Cooper is the commanding officer of MAG ww31, Mays is the sergeant major of
MCAS Beaufort, and Buck is the commanding officer of MCAS Beaufort.
This work, 2nd MAW CG visits Fightertown [Image 1 of 5], by LCpl Benjamin McDonald, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
