2nd MAW CG visits Fightertown

Col. Robert Cooper, Sgt. Maj. Derrick N. Mays, and Col. Peter D. Buck watch as a

C-12 Huron taxis down the flight line carrying Brig. Gen. Matthew G. Glavy aboard

Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, Jan. 24. Glavy met with leaders and their families

to attend a family readiness forum. “It is good to see Glavy,” said Buck. “He gets to

see Marine Aircraft Group 31 and the outstanding Marines aboard the air station.”

Cooper is the commanding officer of MAG ww31, Mays is the sergeant major of

MCAS Beaufort, and Buck is the commanding officer of MCAS Beaufort.

