    2nd MAW CG visits Fightertown [Image 4 of 5]

    2nd MAW CG visits Fightertown

    BEAUFORT, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Benjamin McDonald 

    Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort

    Col. Robert Cooper, Sgt. Maj. Derrick N. Mays, and Col. Peter D. Buck watch as a
    C-12 Huron taxis down the flight line carrying Brig. Gen. Matthew G. Glavy aboard
    Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, Jan. 24. Glavy met with leaders and their families
    to attend a family readiness forum. “It is good to see Glavy,” said Buck. “He gets to
    see Marine Aircraft Group 31 and the outstanding Marines aboard the air station.”
    Cooper is the commanding officer of MAG ww31, Mays is the sergeant major of
    MCAS Beaufort, and Buck is the commanding officer of MCAS Beaufort.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2017
    Date Posted: 01.26.2017 13:31
    Photo ID: 3124724
    VIRIN: 170124-M-SX452-074
    Resolution: 3541x2361
    Size: 1.29 MB
    Location: BEAUFORT, SC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd MAW CG visits Fightertown [Image 1 of 5], by LCpl Benjamin McDonald, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Marine
    General
    Aviation
    MCAS Beaufort
    Aircraft Wing
    Aircraft Group
    2 MAW
    MAG 31

