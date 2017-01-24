A C-12 Huron carrying Brig. Gen. Matthew G. Glavy taxis on the flight line aboard Marine Corps Air Station
Beaufort, Jan. 24. Glavy visited the air station to meet with the family readiness officers of the seven squadrons
and attend a FRO forum. “It isn’t every day I get to visit Marine Aircraft Group 31,” said Glavy. “I like to visit all the
MAGs in 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, so it is good to be here.” Glavy is the commanding officer of 2nd MAW.
This work, 2nd MAW CG visits Fightertown [Image 1 of 5], by LCpl Benjamin McDonald, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
