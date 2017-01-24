(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2nd MAW CG visits Fightertown [Image 5 of 5]

    2nd MAW CG visits Fightertown

    BEAUFORT, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Benjamin McDonald 

    Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort

    A C-12 Huron carrying Brig. Gen. Matthew G. Glavy taxis on the flight line aboard Marine Corps Air Station
    Beaufort, Jan. 24. Glavy visited the air station to meet with the family readiness officers of the seven squadrons
    and attend a FRO forum. “It isn’t every day I get to visit Marine Aircraft Group 31,” said Glavy. “I like to visit all the
    MAGs in 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, so it is good to be here.” Glavy is the commanding officer of 2nd MAW.

    Date Taken: 01.24.2017
    Date Posted: 01.26.2017 13:31
    Photo ID: 3124720
    VIRIN: 170124-M-SX452-061
    Resolution: 2150x1433
    Size: 324.67 KB
    Location: BEAUFORT, SC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd MAW CG visits Fightertown [Image 1 of 5], by LCpl Benjamin McDonald, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Marine
    General
    Aviation
    MCAS Beaufort
    Aircraft Wing
    Aircraft Group
    2 MAW
    MAG 31

