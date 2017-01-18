Red Flag 17-1

An F-22 Raptor pilot assigned to the 1st Fighter Wing, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., removes his helmet after landing on Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Jan. 18, 2017. Red Flag missions are conducted on the 2.9 million acres of the Nevada Test and Training Range with 1,900 possible targets, realistic threat systems and opposing enemy forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kevin Tanenbaum)

