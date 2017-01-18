An F-22 Raptor assigned to the 1st Fighter Wing, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., taxis on the flightline of Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., before participating in Red Flag 17-1, Jan. 18, 2017. Red Flag provides combat training in a degraded and operationally limited environment making the training missions as realistic as possible. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kevin Tanenbaum)

