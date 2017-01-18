An F-22 Raptor assigned to the 1st Fighter Wing, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., taxis on the flightline of Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., before participating in Red Flag 17-1, Jan. 18, 2017. Red Flag provides combat training in a degraded and operationally limited environment making the training missions as realistic as possible. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kevin Tanenbaum)
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2017 13:31
|Photo ID:
|3124715
|VIRIN:
|170118-F-YM181-102
|Resolution:
|3443x1573
|Size:
|1.29 MB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Red Flag 17-1 [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
