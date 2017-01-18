An F-22 Raptor assigned to the 1st Fighter Wing, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., lands as maintainers wait for the fighter to taxi before Red Flag 17-1 on Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Jan. 18, 2017. All four branches of the U.S. Military and air forces from allied nations participate in Red Flag. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kevin Tanenbaum)

