Two F-22 Raptors assigned to the 1st Fighter Wing, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., break to land on Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., before Red Flag 17-1, Jan. 18, 2017. Red Flag is a realistic combat training exercise involving the air, space and cyber forces of the U.S. and its allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kevin Tanenbaum)
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2017 13:31
|Photo ID:
|3124713
|VIRIN:
|170118-F-YM181-100
|Resolution:
|1692x1022
|Size:
|363.37 KB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
Web Views:
|0
Downloads:
|0
Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Red Flag 17-1 [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
