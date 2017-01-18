(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Red Flag 17-1 [Image 4 of 4]

    Red Flag 17-1

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense Imagery Management Operations Center

    Two F-22 Raptors assigned to the 1st Fighter Wing, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., break to land on Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., before Red Flag 17-1, Jan. 18, 2017. Red Flag is a realistic combat training exercise involving the air, space and cyber forces of the U.S. and its allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kevin Tanenbaum)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2017
    Date Posted: 01.26.2017 13:31
    Photo ID: 3124713
    VIRIN: 170118-F-YM181-100
    Resolution: 1692x1022
    Size: 363.37 KB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Red Flag 17-1 [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    • LEAVE A COMMENT