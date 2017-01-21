(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Deployment readiness started with a yellow ribbon

    HORSHAM, PA, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Andria Allmond  

    111th Attack Wing

    Wil Acosta, A former Marine who now represents US Family Health Plan, assists a 111th Attack Wing member during a pre-deployment Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Program event held in Carbon County, Pa. Jan. 7, 2017. Information booths were set up to assist program attendees in becoming aware of the resources available to them and their dependents. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andria Allmond)

    Date Taken: 01.21.2017
    Date Posted: 01.26.2017
    This work, Deployment readiness started with a yellow ribbon, by TSgt Andria Allmond, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Pa. Guard's yellow ribbon ties military families to resources, readiness

    Air National Guard
    Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Program
    readiness
    National Guard
    deployment
    Pa. National Guard
    111th Attack Wing
    Horsham Air Guard Station
    Airman & Family Readiness

