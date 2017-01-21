Wil Acosta, A former Marine who now represents US Family Health Plan, assists a 111th Attack Wing member during a pre-deployment Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Program event held in Carbon County, Pa. Jan. 7, 2017. Information booths were set up to assist program attendees in becoming aware of the resources available to them and their dependents. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andria Allmond)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2017 13:41
|Photo ID:
|3124699
|VIRIN:
|170107-Z-SO401-013
|Resolution:
|2168x1524
|Size:
|622.1 KB
|Location:
|HORSHAM, PA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Deployment readiness started with a yellow ribbon, by TSgt Andria Allmond, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Pa. Guard’s yellow ribbon ties military families to resources, readiness
