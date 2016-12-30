Four A-10C Thunderbolt IIs from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base perform a flyover before the 2016 Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl at Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Ariz., Dec. 30, 2016. Pilots from the 354th Fighter Squadron presented the opening flyover. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley N. Steffen)
|Date Taken:
|12.30.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2017 11:39
|Photo ID:
|3124556
|VIRIN:
|161230-F-HX271-634
|Resolution:
|4256x2832
|Size:
|2.79 MB
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Arizona Bowl 2016 [Image 1 of 6], by SrA Ashley Steffen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
