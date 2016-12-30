Arizona Bowl 2016

Four A-10C Thunderbolt IIs from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base perform a flyover before the 2016 Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl at Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Ariz., Dec. 30, 2016. Pilots from the 354th Fighter Squadron presented the opening flyover. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley N. Steffen)

