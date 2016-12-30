A member from the Wings of Blue, U.S. Air Force Parachute Team, prepares to land on the turf during the 2016 Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl at the Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Ariz., Dec. 30, 2016. The Wings of Blue performed their demonstration before the start of this year’s game, jumping with streamers and flags into the stadium. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley N. Steffen)
|Date Taken:
|12.30.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2017 11:39
|Photo ID:
|3124553
|VIRIN:
|161230-F-HX271-587
|Resolution:
|4256x2832
|Size:
|5.32 MB
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Arizona Bowl 2016 [Image 1 of 6], by SrA Ashley Steffen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
