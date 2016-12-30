A member from the Wings of Blue, U.S. Air Force Parachute Team, prepares to land on the turf during the 2016 Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl at the Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Ariz., Dec. 30, 2016. The Wings of Blue performed their demonstration before the start of this year’s game, jumping with streamers and flags into the stadium. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley N. Steffen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.30.2016 Date Posted: 01.26.2017 11:39 Photo ID: 3124553 VIRIN: 161230-F-HX271-587 Resolution: 4256x2832 Size: 5.32 MB Location: TUCSON, AZ, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Arizona Bowl 2016 [Image 1 of 6], by SrA Ashley Steffen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.