Arizona Bowl 2016

The U.S. Air Force Falcons and South Alabama Jaguars compete in the 2016 Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl at Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Ariz., Dec. 30, 2016. The Falcons’ helmets were illustrated with nose art of the A-10C Thunderbolt II and stamped with the logos of Davis-Monthan’s A-10 fighter squadrons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley N. Steffen)

