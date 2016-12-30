Arizona Bowl 2016

U.S. Air Force Academy Cadet Weston Steelhammer, Air Force Falcons defensive back, points to the sky after receiving an interception during the 2016 Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl at the Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Ariz., Dec. 30, 2016. Steelhammer was awarded defensive player of the game after defeating South Alabama 45-21. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley N. Steffen)

