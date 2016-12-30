(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Arizona Bowl 2016 [Image 4 of 6]

    Arizona Bowl 2016

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    12.30.2016

    Photo by Senior Airman Ashley Steffen 

    355th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Academy Cadet Weston Steelhammer, Air Force Falcons defensive back, points to the sky after receiving an interception during the 2016 Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl at the Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Ariz., Dec. 30, 2016. Steelhammer was awarded defensive player of the game after defeating South Alabama 45-21. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley N. Steffen)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arizona Bowl 2016 [Image 1 of 6], by SrA Ashley Steffen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Falcons
    USAF
    USAFA
    Arizona Bowl 2016

