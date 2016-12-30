A member from the Wings of Blue, U.S. Air Force Parachute Team, performs an aerial display before the 2016 Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl at Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Ariz., Dec. 30, 2016. The U.S. Air Force Academy’s Wings of Blue have been training cadets to jump for over 50 years accumulating more than 22,000 training jumps annually. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley N. Steffen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.30.2016 Date Posted: 01.26.2017 11:39 Photo ID: 3124546 VIRIN: 161230-F-HX271-271 Resolution: 3936x2624 Size: 2.1 MB Location: TUCSON, AZ, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Arizona Bowl 2016 [Image 1 of 6], by SrA Ashley Steffen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.