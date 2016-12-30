Arizona Bowl 2016

Members of the U.S. Air Force Falcons and South Alabama Jaguars crowd the field during the 2016 Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl at the Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Ariz., Dec. 30, 2016. The Falcons overcame an 18-point deficit and shut the Jaguars out in the second half, leading to a 45-21 victory. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ashley N. Steffen)

