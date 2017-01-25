A C-130H Hercules is prepared for daily flight operations on the flightline in the early morning of Jan. 25, 2017, at the 179th Airlift Wing, Mansfield, Ohio. The 179th Airlift Wing is always on a mission to be the first choice to respond to community, state and federal missions with a trusted team of highly qualified Airmen. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 1st. Lt. Paul Stennett/Released)
This work, Morning Maintenance, by 1st Lt. Paul Stennett, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
