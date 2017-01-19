Quartermaster leaders learn traits to move from success to excellence

Retired Maj. Gen. Bryon Bagby discusses the eight traits he believes will move a person from success to excellence during a professional development session with the 23rd Quartermaster Brigade leadership Jan. 19 at the Quartermaster Museum.

