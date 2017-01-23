ISF Urban Assault Training

An Iraqi security forces officer gives his soldiers a class of instruction before beginning training at Camp Taji, Iraq, Jan. 22, 2017. ISF practice clearing buildings that may contain enemy combatants during their urban assault portion of an eight-week training course taught by Coalition forces in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Brecht)

