ISF Urban Assault Training

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Benjamin Jones, senior enlisted advisor, Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, speaks with an Iraqi security forces officer during training at Camp Taji, Iraq, Jan. 23, 2017. Combined Joint Task Force leaders visited the training location to observe Coalition forces teach ISF basic combat skills in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Brecht)

