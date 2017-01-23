ISF Urban Assault Training

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Major Benjamin Jones, senior enlisted advisor, Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, and fellow U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to CJTF – OIR meet with Australian Defense Force trainers at Camp Taji, Iraq, Jan. 23, 2017. The Soldiers visited the training location to observe Iraqi security forces progress in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Brecht)

