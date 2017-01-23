ISF Urban Assault Training

Iraqi security forces soldiers exit a simulated aircraft during training at Camp Taji, Iraq, Jan. 23, 2017. The soldiers are participating in an eight-week training course led by Coalition forces to enhance basic combat skills in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Brecht)
|01.23.2017
|01.26.2017 05:54
|3124142
|170123-A-MF745-179
|5760x3840
|2.12 MB
|CAMP TAJI, IQ
|0
|0
|0
