Iraqi security forces clear a room during urban assault training at Camp Taji, Iraq, Jan. 23, 2017. Coalition forces teach ISF to maneuver through urban environments in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, the global Coalition to defeat ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christopher Brecht)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2017 05:55
|Photo ID:
|3124139
|VIRIN:
|170123-A-MF745-111
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|2.77 MB
|Location:
|CAMP TAJI, IQ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, ISF Urban Assault Training [Image 1 of 7], by PFC Christopher Brecht, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
