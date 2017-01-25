General Douglas A. MacArthur Leadership Award

Lt. Gen. Frederick B. (Ben) Hodges, USAREUR Commander (second from right) presented the General Douglas A. MacArthur Leadership Awards to the Award winners during the USAREUR Winter Commanders Conference at the Community Activity Center located on Lucius D. Clay Kaserne in Wiesbaden, Germany, 25 Jan. 2017. The conference brought commanders and senior leaders to Wiesbaden to share lessons learned, identify key issues and look ahead to exercises and missions in 2017 and beyond. (U.S. Army photo by Visual Information Specialist Volker Ramspott)

