    General Douglas A. MacArthur Leadership Award

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    01.25.2017

    Photo by Volker Ramspott 

    Training Support Activity Europe

    Lt. Gen. Frederick B. (Ben) Hodges, USAREUR Commander (second from right) presented the General Douglas A. MacArthur Leadership Awards to the Award winners during the USAREUR Winter Commanders Conference at the Community Activity Center located on Lucius D. Clay Kaserne in Wiesbaden, Germany, 25 Jan. 2017. The conference brought commanders and senior leaders to Wiesbaden to share lessons learned, identify key issues and look ahead to exercises and missions in 2017 and beyond. (U.S. Army photo by Visual Information Specialist Volker Ramspott)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2017
    Date Posted: 01.26.2017 02:05
    Photo ID: 3124096
    VIRIN: 170125-A-AD638-001
    Resolution: 4219x2961
    Size: 7.13 MB
    Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, General Douglas A. MacArthur Leadership Award, by Volker Ramspott, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    USAREUR
    VI Specialist
    TSAE
    TSC Wiesbaden
    RTSD West
    Volker Ramspott
    Douglas A. MacArthur Leadership Award
    winter commanders conference
    U.A. Army Europe

