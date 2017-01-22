(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Airmen and Soldiers test their fighting skills [Image 1 of 6]

    Airmen and Soldiers test their fighting skills

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.22.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Staff Sgt. Jeffery Zastrow, 386th Expeditionary Medical Group bio-environmental technician, left, attacks his opponent during a combatives tournament hosted by the 368th Engineering Battalion at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia January 22, 2017. Zastrow trained and fought to become the winner of the heavy weight division. (U.S. Air Force photo/Tech. Sgt. Kenneth McCann)

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing

