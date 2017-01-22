Airmen and Soldiers test their fighting skills

Staff Sgt. Jeffery Zastrow, 386th Expeditionary Medical Group bio-environmental technician, left, attacks his opponent during a combatives tournament hosted by the 368th Engineering Battalion at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia January 22, 2017. Zastrow trained and fought to become the winner of the heavy weight division. (U.S. Air Force photo/Tech. Sgt. Kenneth McCann)

