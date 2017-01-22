Airmen and Soldiers test their fighting skills

Master Sgt. Royce Kerbow 386th Air Expeditionary Wing command post superintendent, coaches his student during an Army combatives tournament match at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia January 22, 2017. Kerbow prepared his students with daily Brazilian jujitsu work outs. (U.S. Air Force photo/Tech. Sgt. Kenneth McCann)

