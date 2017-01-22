Senior Airman Dominic Rivera, 386th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron craftsman, top, battles Spc. James Holder, 518th Tactical Installation Network, bottom, January 22, 2017 during an Army combatives tournament at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia. The tournament tested the mixed martial arts skills of Airmen and Soldiers in a competitive environment. (U.S. Air Force photo/Tech. Sgt. Kenneth McCann)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2017 01:06
|Photo ID:
|3124064
|VIRIN:
|170122-F-PP266-120
|Resolution:
|2784x1848
|Size:
|1.17 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Airmen and Soldiers test their fighting skills [Image 1 of 6], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT