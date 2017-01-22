Airmen and Soldiers test their fighting skills

Senior Airman Dominic Rivera, 386th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron craftsman, top, battles Spc. James Holder, 518th Tactical Installation Network, bottom, January 22, 2017 during an Army combatives tournament at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia. The tournament tested the mixed martial arts skills of Airmen and Soldiers in a competitive environment. (U.S. Air Force photo/Tech. Sgt. Kenneth McCann)

