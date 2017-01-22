Airmen and Soldiers test their fighting skills

Senior Airman Dominic Rivera, 386th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron craftsman, tests his fighting skills during an Army combatives tournament match January 22, 2017 at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia. Rivera trained daily in the Brazilian jujitsu style with fellow deployed military personnel to prepare for the fight. (U.S. Air Force photo/Tech. Sgt. Kenneth McCann)

