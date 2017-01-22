Airmen and Soldiers test their fighting skills

Senior Airman Dominic Rivera, 386th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron craftsman, throws Spc. James Holder, 518th Tactical Installation Network, during an Army combatives tournament at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia January 22, 2017. The tournament, hosted by the 368th Engineering Battalion, was open to all branches of the military to see who was the best fighter. (U.S. Air Force photo/Tech. Sgt. Kenneth McCann)

