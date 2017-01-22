(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Airmen and Soldiers test their fighting skills [Image 6 of 6]

    Airmen and Soldiers test their fighting skills

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.22.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Pfc. Pham Viet, Delta 144th Air Defense Artillery wheel mechanic, left, and Senior Airman Dominic Rivera, 386th Expeditionary Maintenance Squadron craftsman, right, stretch before a fight during an Army combatives tournament at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia January 22, 2017. Viet and Rivera both trained daily together to prepare themselves for the mixed martial arts competition. (U.S. Air Force photo/Tech. Sgt. Kenneth McCann)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2017
    Date Posted: 01.26.2017 01:06
    Photo ID: 3124057
    VIRIN: 170122-F-PP266-080
    Resolution: 2334x1575
    Size: 2.33 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen and Soldiers test their fighting skills [Image 1 of 6], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing

