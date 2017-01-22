(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Kamoshika Wrath 17-1 [Image 2 of 4]

    Kamoshika Wrath 17-1

    MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    01.22.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Donato Maffin 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Marines from Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 171 secure the cargo of a seven-ton medium tactical vehicle during exercise Kamoshika Wrath 17-1 at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Jan. 22, 2017. The Marines prepared the vehicles for a convoy displacement to Japan Self-Defense Force’s Haramura Maneuver Area in Hiroshima. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Donato Maffin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2017
    Date Posted: 01.25.2017 23:22
    Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kamoshika Wrath 17-1 [Image 1 of 4], by Cpl Donato Maffin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Convoy
    Japan
    MCAS Iwakuni
    Exercise
    Training
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
    Marine Wing Support Squadron 171
    MWSS-171
    Haramura Maneuver Area

