U.S. Marines from Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 171 work on a seven-ton medium tactical vehicle replacement during exercise Kamoshika Wrath 17-1 at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Jan. 22, 2017. The Marines prepared the vehicles for a convoy displacement to Japan Self-Defense Force’s Haramura Maneuver Area in Hiroshima. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Donato Maffin)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2017 23:22
|Photo ID:
|3123663
|VIRIN:
|170122-M-VF398-077
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|13.89 MB
|Location:
|MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Kamoshika Wrath 17-1 [Image 1 of 4], by Cpl Donato Maffin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT