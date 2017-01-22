U.S. Marines from Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 171 work on a seven-ton medium tactical vehicle replacement during exercise Kamoshika Wrath 17-1 at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Jan. 22, 2017. The Marines prepared the vehicles for a convoy displacement to Japan Self-Defense Force’s Haramura Maneuver Area in Hiroshima. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Donato Maffin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.22.2017 Date Posted: 01.25.2017 23:22 Photo ID: 3123663 VIRIN: 170122-M-VF398-077 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 13.89 MB Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kamoshika Wrath 17-1 [Image 1 of 4], by Cpl Donato Maffin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.