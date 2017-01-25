(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    170125-N-WV703-064 [Image 2 of 2]

    170125-N-WV703-064

    SINGAPORE

    01.25.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Amy Ressler 

    USS Coronado (LCS 4)

    170125-N-WV703-064 CHANGI NAVAL BASE, Singapore (Jan. 25, 2017) Currently on a rotational deployment in support of the Asia-Pacific Rebalance, Coronado is a fast and agile warship tailor-made to patrol the region's littorals and work hull-to-hull with partner navies, providing 7th Fleet with the flexible capabilities it needs now and in the future. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Amy M. Ressler/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 170125-N-WV703-064 [Image 1 of 2], by PO2 Amy Ressler, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

