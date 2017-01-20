(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Hui Thrift Shop benefits community

    Hui Thrift Shop benefits community

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2017

    Photo by Kristen Wong 

    U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — The Hui ‘O Na Wahine Thrift Shop, located at Schofield Barracks, has a selection of various household goods, including dishware, children’s items and clothes, Jan. 20, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Kristen Wong)  

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2017
    Date Posted: 01.25.2017 22:28
    Photo ID: 3123651
    VIRIN: 170120-A-TH981-010
    Resolution: 1584x1052
    Size: 698.55 KB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hui Thrift Shop benefits community [Image 1 of 3], by Kristen Wong, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Hui Thrift Shop benefits community
    Hui Thrift Shop benefits community
    Hui Thrift Shop benefits community

    TAGS

    club
    spouses
    fundraising
    community
    Thrift Store
    Hui 'O Na Wahine

