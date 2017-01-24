A Marine with Combat Logistics Battalion 26 uses chemical light sticks to direct a MV-22B Osprey into a landing zone during an external lift exercise at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Jan. 24, 2017. External lifts provide a fast, effective way to move cargo and other heavy equipment, increasing the logistic capabilities of ground elements (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Damarko Bones)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2017 21:59
|Photo ID:
|3123626
|VIRIN:
|170124-M-ZQ305-069
|Resolution:
|2880x1920
|Size:
|1.55 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CLB-26 enhances logistic capabilities [Image 1 of 4], by LCpl Damarko Bones, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
