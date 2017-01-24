(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CLB-26 enhances logistic capabilities

    CLB-26 enhances logistic capabilities

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Damarko Bones 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force

    A Marine with Combat Logistics Battalion 26 uses chemical light sticks to direct a MV-22B Osprey into a landing zone during an external lift exercise at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Jan. 24, 2017. External lifts provide a fast, effective way to move cargo and other heavy equipment, increasing the logistic capabilities of ground elements (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Damarko Bones)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2017
    Date Posted: 01.25.2017 21:59
    Photo ID: 3123626
    VIRIN: 170124-M-ZQ305-069
    Resolution: 2880x1920
    Size: 1.55 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CLB-26 enhances logistic capabilities [Image 1 of 4], by LCpl Damarko Bones, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    north carolina
    logistics
    helicopter
    camp lejeune
    Marines
    training
    combat logistics
    clb
    helicopter support

    • LEAVE A COMMENT