CLB-26 enhances logistic capabilities

A MV-22B Osprey prepares to drop a load that was previously attached by a helicopter support team during an external lift exercise at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Jan. 24, 2017. External lifts provide a fast, effective way to move cargo and other heavy equipment, increasing the logistic capabilities of ground elements. The helicopter support team Marines are with Combat Logistics Battalion 26. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Damarko Bones)

Date Taken: 01.24.2017