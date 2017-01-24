(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    CLB-26 enhances logistic capabilities [Image 3 of 4]

    CLB-26 enhances logistic capabilities

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Damarko Bones 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force

    A MV-22B Osprey prepares to drop a load that was previously attached by a helicopter support team during an external lift exercise at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Jan. 24, 2017. External lifts provide a fast, effective way to move cargo and other heavy equipment, increasing the logistic capabilities of ground elements. The helicopter support team Marines are with Combat Logistics Battalion 26. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Damarko Bones)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2017
    Date Posted: 01.25.2017 21:59
    Photo ID: 3123623
    VIRIN: 170124-M-ZQ305-070
    Resolution: 2526x1428
    Size: 1.93 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CLB-26 enhances logistic capabilities [Image 1 of 4], by LCpl Damarko Bones, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    CLB-26 enhances logistic capabilities
    CLB-26 enhances logistic capabilities
    CLB-26 enhances logistic capabilities
    CLB-26 enhances logistic capabilities

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    north Carolina
    logistics
    helicopter
    camp lejeune
    Marines
    training
    combat logistics
    clb
    helicopter support

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT