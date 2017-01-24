CLB-26 enhances logistic capabilities

A Marine with Combat Logistics Battalion 26 uses chemical light sticks to direct a MV-22B Osprey into a landing zone during an external lift exercise at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Jan. 24, 2017. External lifts provide a fast, effective way to move cargo and other heavy equipment, increasing the logistic capabilities of ground elements (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Damarko Bones)

