    WBAMC orthopaedic residents fix breaks, break the mold [Image 3 of 5]

    WBAMC orthopaedic residents fix breaks, break the mold

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2017

    Photo by Marcy Sanchez 

    William Beaumont Army Medical Center Public Affairs Office

    Capt. Marina Rodriguez (right), a third year resident with William Beaumont Army Medical Center’s Orthopaedic Residency Program, assists Lt. Col. Justin Orr, orthopaedic residency program director, during a total ankle replacement on a beneficiary, Jan. 19.

    This work, WBAMC orthopaedic residents fix breaks, break the mold [Image 1 of 5], by Marcy Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

