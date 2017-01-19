Capt. Marina Rodriguez (right), a third year resident with William Beaumont Army Medical Center’s Orthopaedic Residency Program, assists Lt. Col. Justin Orr, orthopaedic residency program director, during a total ankle replacement on a beneficiary, Jan. 19.
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2017 18:10
|Photo ID:
|3123503
|VIRIN:
|170119-A-EK666-004
|Resolution:
|2330x3262
|Size:
|2.56 MB
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
This work, WBAMC orthopaedic residents fix breaks, break the mold [Image 1 of 5], by Marcy Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
WBAMC orthopaedic residents fix breaks, break the mold
