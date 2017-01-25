U.S. Air Force KC-135s’ assigned to the 185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard in Sioux City, Iowa are parked on the back of the ramp in order to allow members of the Civil Engineering Squadron to remove snow on January 25, 2017.
U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot 185 ARW Wing PA/Released
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2017 17:47
|Photo ID:
|3123497
|VIRIN:
|170125-Z-KZ880-013
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|10.61 MB
|Location:
|SIOUX CITY, IA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Snow Day [Image 1 of 2], by MSgt Vincent De Groot, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
