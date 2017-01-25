(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Snow Day [Image 1 of 2]

    Snow Day

    SIOUX CITY, IA, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2017

    Photo by Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force KC-135s’ assigned to the 185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard in Sioux City, Iowa are parked on the back of the ramp in order to allow members of the Civil Engineering Squadron to remove snow on January 25, 2017.
    U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot 185 ARW Wing PA/Released

    Date Taken: 01.25.2017
    Date Posted: 01.25.2017 17:47
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Snow Day [Image 1 of 2], by MSgt Vincent De Groot, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Snow Day
    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Iowa
    Snow
    CE
    Sioux City
    185th Air Refueling Wing
    Iowa Air National Guard
    U.S. Air Force KC-135
    Civil Engeering squadron

