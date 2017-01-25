(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Dirt Boyz pave the way for expansion

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kathryn Reaves 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jacob Robinson, 20th Civil Engineer Squadron pavements and construction journeyman, left, signals Airman 1st Class Cesar Cortes-Sanchez, 20th CES pavements and construction journeyman, right, to stop a skid-steer loader at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Jan. 25, 2017. The Airmen, also known as Dirt Boyz, used the equipment to prepare the area for parking lot expansion to accommodate fire trucks at the developing fire station project. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kathryn R.C. Reaves)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2017
    Date Posted: 01.25.2017 16:27
    Photo ID: 3123398
    VIRIN: 170125-F-KQ373-063
    Resolution: 5638x3763
    Size: 3.05 MB
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dirt Boyz pave the way for expansion, by A1C Kathryn Reaves, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

