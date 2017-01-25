Dirt Boyz pave the way for expansion

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jacob Robinson, 20th Civil Engineer Squadron pavements and construction journeyman, left, signals Airman 1st Class Cesar Cortes-Sanchez, 20th CES pavements and construction journeyman, right, to stop a skid-steer loader at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Jan. 25, 2017. The Airmen, also known as Dirt Boyz, used the equipment to prepare the area for parking lot expansion to accommodate fire trucks at the developing fire station project. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kathryn R.C. Reaves)

