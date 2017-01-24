U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Richard Brown, 20th Fighter Wing administrative law NCO in charge, holds photos of friends, family members, and life events which contribute to his personal resiliency at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Jan. 24, 2017. Brown uses what he has learned from his past experiences to help Team Shaw Airmen learn about resiliency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kathryn R.C. Reaves)

Date Taken: 01.24.2017 Date Posted: 01.25.2017 Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US This work, Airman grows from adversity, helps others remain resilient, by A1C Kathryn Reaves, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.